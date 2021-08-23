MARKET NEWS

Rapid PCR test must, Air India Express asks UAE travellers to report six hours before departure

All passengers will have to undergo a rapid PCR check and counters for the test will open four hours before the departure of flights, Air India Express has said

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
The rapid PCR test counters would close two hours prior to the departure, said the Air India Express. (Representative image)

The rapid PCR test counters would close two hours prior to the departure, said the Air India Express. (Representative image)


Air India Express has requested its passengers travelling to the UAE from India to be at the airport six hours before the departure time of flights for a mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for coronavirus before flying.

"As per the entry requirement of the UAE, a rapid PCR test will be conducted for every passenger at the respective Indian departure airport,” the carrier said issued on August 23.

As per the airline, the test counters will start four hours before the departure time of flights. They would close two hours ahead of the departure, it said.

UAE has relaxed norms for Indian visitors. Indian passport holders, who have not been to the emirate in the last 14 days, can get tourist visas to the UAE, news agency PTI reported. The facility has been extended to Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, other than India, the news agency cited a Gulf News report as saying.

Earlier, only UAE citizens and transit passengers were allowed to fly to the country following COVID restrictions.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, comes as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals.

All flyers will have to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE.

The UAE has said it will accept passengers from Pakistani airports Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Earlier, arrivals from Pakistan were only allowed to transit passengers.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:31 am

