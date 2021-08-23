Rapid PCR test must, Air India Express asks UAE travellers to report six hours before departure

The rapid PCR test counters would close two hours prior to the departure, said the Air India Express. (Representative image)

Air India Express has requested its passengers travelling to the UAE from India to be at the airport six hours before the departure time of flights for a mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for coronavirus before flying.

"As per the entry requirement of the UAE, a rapid PCR test will be conducted for every passenger at the respective Indian departure airport,” the carrier said issued on August 23.

As per the airline, the test counters will start four hours before the departure time of flights. They would close two hours ahead of the departure, it said.

UAE has relaxed norms for Indian visitors. Indian passport holders, who have not been to the emirate in the last 14 days, can get tourist visas to the UAE, news agency PTI reported. The facility has been extended to Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, other than India, the news agency cited a Gulf News report as saying.

Earlier, only UAE citizens and transit passengers were allowed to fly to the country following COVID restrictions.

Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, comes as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals.

All flyers will have to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE.

The UAE has said it will accept passengers from Pakistani airports Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Earlier, arrivals from Pakistan were only allowed to transit passengers.