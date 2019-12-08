App
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rape, POCSO case probes should be completed in 2 months: Ravi Shankar Prasad to write to CMs, CJs

Trial of such cases should also be completed within six months, the Union law and justice minister said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 8 said he would write to chief ministers and high court chief justices of all the states to complete investigation into cases of rape and those registered under the POCSO Act in two months.

Trial of such cases should also be completed within six months, the Union law and justice minister said.

"I am going to write letters to all the chief ministers urging them to complete the investigation within two months in rape and POCSO cases," Prasad told reporters.

Incidents of rape and crimes against women are unfortunate and highly condemnable, Prasad said.

"I will also write to the chief justices of all the high courts to dispose of expeditiously all cases relating to rape and POCSO pending in the Fast Track Courts," he said.

Prasad's comment came in the backdrop of nation-wide outrage over the alleged rape and murder cases at Hyderabad and Unnao.

First Published on Dec 8, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

