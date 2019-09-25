Rape accused Chinmayanand not a member of the party: BJP

Last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered withdrawal of a rape and kidnapping case lodged against Chinmayanand by a disciple and manager of Mumukshu Ashram run by him.
The BJP on September 25 said former Union minister Chinmayanand, who has been accused of rape by a law student of his college, is not a member of the party.
"He is not a member of the BJP," party spokesperson Harishchancdra Srivastava told PTI.
Srivastava told CNN News18 that Chinmayanand has nor renewed his membership and that he hasn't participated in any party activities in the last few years.
The spokesperson, however, was not forthcoming about since when Chinmayanand has ceased to be the member of the BJP.
Chinmayanand was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP candidate in 1999 and had been a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He had won general elections from Badaun in 1991 and from Machhlishahr in 1998.
Read Also | Uttar Pradesh law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested in extortion case
After the controversy erupted, no BJP leader has come forward to extend any kind of support to Chinmayanand, who was arrested on September 20 and later shifted to a Lucknow hospital after he complained of chest pains. Even the Akhara Parishad, the prominent body of seers, is set to take a decision on expulsion of Chinmayanand from the body at its meeting in Haridwar on October 10.
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri has told PTI, "In most of the cases like this, the seer is expelled from the Akhara Parishad until he is proven innocent."
Giri said that the 72-year-old Chinmayanand belonged to the Prayagraj-based Mahanirvani Akhara.
Last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered withdrawal of a rape and kidnapping case lodged against Chinmayanand by a disciple and manager of Mumukshu Ashram run by him.However, the chief judicial magistrate, district court, Shahjahanpur, had stalled the withdrawal proceedings after objections from the victim. The manager of the Mumukshu Ashram had filed an FIR against Chinmayanand on November 30, 2011, alleging that she was held captive, raped and assaulted for several years.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.