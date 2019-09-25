Rape accused Chinmayanand not a member of the party: BJP

The BJP on September 25 said former Union minister Chinmayanand, who has been accused of rape by a law student of his college, is not a member of the party.

"He is not a member of the BJP," party spokesperson Harishchancdra Srivastava told PTI.

Srivastava told CNN News18 that Chinmayanand has nor renewed his membership and that he hasn't participated in any party activities in the last few years.

The spokesperson, however, was not forthcoming about since when Chinmayanand has ceased to be the member of the BJP.

BJP UP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told Moneycontrol, "He (Chinmayanand) doesn't hold any position in the BJP, and he doesn't even hold any responsibility in the party apparatus. BJP is clear that whatever serious charges have been levelled against him, he will face an inquiry. He doesn't have any protection from the BJP."

"All our records are now digitised and so we cannot tell from when he has not been a member of the party," he said.

Chinmayanand was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP candidate in 1999 and had been a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He had won general elections from Badaun in 1991 and from Machhlishahr in 1998.

Read Also | Uttar Pradesh law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested in extortion case

After the controversy erupted, no BJP leader has come forward to extend any kind of support to Chinmayanand, who was arrested on September 20 and later shifted to a Lucknow hospital after he complained of chest pains. Even the Akhara Parishad, the prominent body of seers, is set to take a decision on expulsion of Chinmayanand from the body at its meeting in Haridwar on October 10.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri has told PTI, "In most of the cases like this, the seer is expelled from the Akhara Parishad until he is proven innocent."

Giri said that the 72-year-old Chinmayanand belonged to the Prayagraj-based Mahanirvani Akhara.

Last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered withdrawal of a rape and kidnapping case lodged against Chinmayanand by a disciple and manager of Mumukshu Ashram run by him.