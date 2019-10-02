App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rape accused being protected in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

About 80 Congress workers were arrested on September 30 at a public meeting ahead of the planned march in Shahjahanpur in support of the law student.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on October 2 that rape accused were being protected in Uttar Pradesh and demanded lodging of a rape case against BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand.

"Atrocities are being committed against women, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Rapists are being protected. It is our demand that in the Shahjahanpur incident, a rape case should be registered against the accused," the Congress general secretary in-charge of east UP said on the sidelines of a party march here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi had expressed displeasure on September 30 over Congressmen being stopped from taking out a "nyay yatra" (march for justice) in support of the law student who has accused Chinmayanand of rape.

"The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for the daughter of Shahjahanpur. The padyatra is being stopped. Our workers and leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?," she had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada was stopped from leaving his Shahjahanpur residence for the march and placed under house arrest, while the borders of the district were blocked from all sides.

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

