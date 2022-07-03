Rann Kali, the war memorial built by BSF at the request of Christian and Muslim soldiers

Half-a-century back, a Kali temple was built by the Border Security Force (BSF) as a war memorial at the request of two soldiers – a Christian and a Bengali Muslim – at the Border Outpost (BOP) here, which h now become a pilgrimage for locals.

Major P K Ghosh, who was then commanding four border outposts (BOP) of BSF at Srinagar, Amlighat, Samarendraganj and Nalua in the southern part of Tripura bordering Chittagong division, in the then east Pakistan has chronicled the story in Borderman’ the BSF journal.

When contacted, Major Ghosh said the Srinagar BOP was located in a very important strategic position and after the revolt by the East Bengal Regiment in 1971 against Pakistan, BSF aided the rebels in forming the first Muktibahini (Liberation army) here.

The MMG post at Srinagar BOP was playing a crucial role in thwarting the Pakistani army. It was the forward observation post near the Chittagong-Noakhali area.

Exchange of fire was nothing new in that area, but it intensified when the liberation war started picking up, Major Ghosh, the retired BSF commander told.