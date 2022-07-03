English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Rann Kali, the war memorial built by BSF at the request of Christian and Muslim soldiers

    Major P K Ghosh, who was then commanding four border outposts (BOP) of BSF at Srinagar, Amlighat, Samarendraganj and Nalua in the southern part of Tripura bordering Chittagong division, in the then east Pakistan has chronicled the story in Borderman’ the BSF journal.

    PTI
    July 03, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    Representative Image (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

    Representative Image (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)


    Half-a-century back, a Kali temple was built by the Border Security Force (BSF) as a war memorial at the request of two soldiers – a Christian and a Bengali Muslim – at the Border Outpost (BOP) here, which h now become a pilgrimage for locals.


    Major P K Ghosh, who was then commanding four border outposts (BOP) of BSF at Srinagar, Amlighat, Samarendraganj and Nalua in the southern part of Tripura bordering Chittagong division, in the then east Pakistan has chronicled the story in Borderman’ the BSF journal.


    When contacted, Major Ghosh said the Srinagar BOP was located in a very important strategic position and after the revolt by the East Bengal Regiment in 1971 against Pakistan, BSF aided the rebels in forming the first Muktibahini (Liberation army) here.


    The MMG post at Srinagar BOP was playing a crucial role in thwarting the Pakistani army. It was the forward observation post near the Chittagong-Noakhali area.

    Exchange of fire was nothing new in that area, but it intensified when the liberation war started picking up, Major Ghosh, the retired BSF commander told.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #BSF #Christian #Kali temple #Muslim #Srinagar
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 11:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.