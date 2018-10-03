Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as CJI: All you need to know

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 3 by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Born on November 18, 1954, Gogoi is the 46th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India (SC). Former CJI Dipak Misra's tenure ended on October 2.

Gogoi's tenure as the CJI will continue till November 17, 2019, a day before he turns 65 years old.

Ex-Assam CM's son

His father Keshab Chandra Gogoi served as the ninth Chief Minister of Assam in 1982 and was a Congress politician. Keshab Gogoi was also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the state's Dibrugarh constituency.

Rise to the top court

Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978 and practiced in the Gauhati High Court. He was made a Permanent Judge there on February 28, 2001.

He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 9, 2010 and became the Chief Justice there.

Gogoi first became a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

Key cases pending before the CJI

Gogoi is expected to preside over several major cases during his tenure, including the Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid title suit and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The Supreme Court is monitoring the compilation of the NRC in Assam. It has ordered re-verification of 10 percent of the people in Assam, who were excluded from draft NRC published earlier this year.

Gogoi will also decide on the three-judge bench that will hear the Ayodhya case and when the hearings will commence.

As a Supreme Court judge

Gogoi preceded over several key cases, including the case regarding re-assessment of actor Amitabh Bachchan's income for the year 2002-03, advocate Kamini Jaiswal's petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into attacks on former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and the Soumya case pertaining to the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Kerala.

In what was possibly the first such instance in India's judicial history, the top court issued a contempt notice against a former SC judge Markandey Katju over a blog he had written criticising judges. The bench was presided over by Gogoi. However, the contempt case was dropped in 2017 after receiving Katju's apology.

Unprecedented press conference

Gogoi was one of the four SC Justices to hold an unprecedented press conference on January 12, openly speaking about issues hampering proceedings at the top court, and alleging failure in the justice delivery system and allocation of cases.

Gogoi, along with Justices J Chelameswar, MB Lokur, and Kurian Joseph questioned allocation of cases by CJI Misra, who is the 'master of the roster'.

Following Justice Chelameswar's retirement on June 30, Gogoi became the second senior-most SC judge.

Gogoi on Misra

However, on October 1, Gogoi praised outgoing CJI Misra, saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties and cited his recent verdicts in this regard.

"If we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other", Gogoi said, adding that judges at the top court are all committed and that they will remain committed.