Rania Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rania Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rania is an Assembly constituency in Sirsa district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 88.16% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 87.06% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ram Chand Kamboj won this seat by a margin of 4315 votes, which was 3% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 143625 votes.