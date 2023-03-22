 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Ramzan moon not sighted in India, Muslims to fast from March 24

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

"The Markazi-Royat-e-Hilal Committee, Jama Masjid, has decided that the first fast of Ramzan will be observed on Friday, March 24," a statement issued by the top Delhi-based religious body said.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during the month of Ramzan (AFP file image)

The crescent or new moon, which would mark the start of the holy month of Ramzan, was not sighted in any part of the country on March 22, as per a statement issued by Delhi's Jama Masjid.

"The Markazi-Royat-e-Hilal Committee, Jama Masjid, has decided that the first fast of Ramzan will be observed on Friday, March 24," it said.

In a separate statement, top Shia cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, who is the president of the Lucknow-based Markazi Chand Committee, also confirmed that the Ramzan moon has not been sighted.

The moon was also not sighted in Pakistan and Bangladesh, as per the updates shared by the Islamic bodies based in the two neighbouring countries.