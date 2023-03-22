Ramzan moon not sighted in India, Muslims to fast from March 24

The crescent or new moon, which would mark the start of the holy month of Ramzan, was not sighted in any part of the country on March 22, as per a statement issued by Delhi's Jama Masjid.

"The Markazi-Royat-e-Hilal Committee, Jama Masjid, has decided that the first fast of Ramzan will be observed on Friday, March 24," it said.

In a separate statement, top Shia cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, who is the president of the Lucknow-based Markazi Chand Committee, also confirmed that the Ramzan moon has not been sighted.

The moon was also not sighted in Pakistan and Bangladesh, as per the updates shared by the Islamic bodies based in the two neighbouring countries.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the new holy month begins with the sighting of the new moon. In Saudi Arabia and most of the Middle East - where the lunar calendar is a day ahead of Indian subcontinent region - the fasts will begin from March 23. During the month of Ramzan, believing Muslims are required to fast from dawn till dusk. The fast is observed for 29 or 30 days, based on the sighting of the moon. After the period of Ramzan ends, the festival of Eid al-Fitr is observed. With Ramzan to begin from March 24 in India, Eid in the country will be celebrated on either April 22 or 23.

Moneycontrol News