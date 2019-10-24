Ramtek Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ramtek Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ramtek Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ramtek constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ramtek is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ramtek Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 68.7% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.94% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Reddy Dwaram Mallikarjun Ramreddy won this seat by a margin of 12081 votes, which was 7.11% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 170026 votes.
Ashish Nandkishore Jaiswal (Wakil) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3361 votes. SS polled 154281 votes, 32.37% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am