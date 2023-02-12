Ramesh Bais is new Maharashtra governor as President Murmu makes 13 appointments

Ramesh Bais will be the new governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari on February 12 in a gubernatorial reshuffle in 13 states and union territories.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué, Jharkhand Governor Bais will now move to Maharashtra.

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among the six new faces named as governor.

Senior Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria will be the Assam governor. Rajasthan is due for assembly elections later this year and the BJP has been battling factionalism in the state, with Kataria and Vasundhra Raje being seen as rivals for the chief ministerial nomination.

Here is the list of new governors released by Rashtrapati Bhavan: 1 Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) is the governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

President Murmu appoints new governors 2 Lakshman Prasad Acharya is the governor of Sikkim 3 CP Radhakrishnan Jharkhand. 4 Shiv Pratap Shukla Himachal Pradesh 5 Gulab Chand Kataria Assam 6 Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer Andhra Pradesh 7 Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, governor of Andhra Pradesh, is now the governor of Chhattisgarh 8 Anusuiya Uikye, governor of Chhattisgarh, will be the new governor of Manipur 9 La Ganesan, governor of Manipur, goes to Nagaland 10 Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan goes to Meghalaya 11 Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh is Bihar governor 12 Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand, is now the governor of Maharashtra 13 Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), governor of Arunachal Pradesh is now the Lt Governor of Ladakh

Moneycontrol News