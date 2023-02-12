English
    Ramesh Bais is new Maharashtra governor as President Murmu makes 13 appointments

    Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, are among the new governors

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Ramesh Bais. (Image: News18 Hindi)

    Ramesh Bais will be the new governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari on February 12 in a gubernatorial reshuffle in 13 states and union territories.

    According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué, Jharkhand Governor Bais will now move to Maharashtra.

    Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among the six new faces named as governor.

    Senior Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria will be the Assam governor. Rajasthan is due for assembly elections later this year and the BJP has been battling factionalism in the state, with Kataria and Vasundhra Raje being seen as rivals for the chief ministerial nomination.