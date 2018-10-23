App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Congress has fielded Karuna Shukla, niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee against Singh from Rajnandgaon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who is seeking his fourth consecutive term, on October 23 filed his nomination papers from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency for the next month's state polls.

Accompanied by his wife Veena Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party in-charge for Chhattisgarh Anil Jain and several other leaders and party workers, Raman Singh reached the district collectorate to file his papers.

Singh's son and MP from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat Abhishek Singh was also present.

During the filing of nomination, Singh touched the feet of Adityanath and took his blessings.

The two-time MLA from Rajanandgaon constituency, Singh is seeking third consecutive victory from the seat. In 2004, he was an MLA from Dongargaon assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district.

Congress has fielded Karuna Shukla, niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee against Singh from Rajnandgaon.

Ahead of filing nominations, Singh told reporters, "I have full faith on the strength of party workers and booth-level workers. The BJP has dedicated this election to Atal ji and each party worker has vowed to form the government for the fourth consecutive term with a thumping majority in the state".

When asked about Shukla contesting against him, Singh said, "They (Congress) did not get any local candidate..." October 23 is the last day of filing of nominations for the first phase of state assembly polls to be held on November 12.

Candidates from BJP, Congress and other parties also filed their nominations for the 18 seats spread across eight Naxal-affected districts of Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon, which will go to polls in the first phase.

Chhattisgarh has 90-member Assembly and the polls are being held in two phases i.e. on November 12 and 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India

