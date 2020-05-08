App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ram Vilas Paswan says states not doing enough for free distribution of pulses under PDS

Nearly a month's supply of pulses has already been dispatched to several states and union territories, but they have managed to distribute only 53,617 tonnes to ration card holders under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Paswan said and urged them to speed up the process in the interest of poor people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ram Vilas Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday blamed that state governments are not doing enough in free distribution of pulses to PDS householders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nearly a month's supply of pulses has already been dispatched to several states and union territories, but they have managed to distribute only 53,617 tonnes to ration card holders under the Public Distribution System (PDS), he said and urged them to speed up the process in the interest of poor people.

Coronavirus India LIVE News 

Close

It may be noted that the government has decided to distribute free 1 kg pulses to each PDS householder for three months till June under the PMGAY to ensure nutrition security of the poor during the lockdown period.

related news

"Distribution of pulses is the responsibility of the state governments. It has not been easy for us to get the raw pulses milled and transported to states/UTs in these difficult times. States should also put extra efforts to ensure at least whatever pulses have been sent to them are distributed via PDS," Paswan told reporters.

The monthly allocation of pulses is 1.95 lakh tonnes under the PMGAY. Of this, 1.81 lakh tonnes of pulses have already reached to states/union territories so far, out of which only 53,617 tonnes have been distributed to beneficiaries, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #PDS #Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana #Ram Vilas Paswan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka denies entry to incoming migrants, makes them wait without food, water

Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka denies entry to incoming migrants, makes them wait without food, water

Meet 8 people around the world hustling to survive pandemic

Meet 8 people around the world hustling to survive pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.