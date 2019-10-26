App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ram temple construction will start by Dec 6: Sakshi Maharaj

"The construction of Ram temple will commence before December 6. I want to thank the Supreme Court as it has heard non-stop for 40 days the matter that was pending for 150 years and after seriously hearing both the sides has reserved the judgement," he told newspersons here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday claimed that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start by December 6 following the Supreme Court's judgement.

"The construction of Ram temple will commence before December 6. I want to thank the Supreme Court as it has heard non-stop for 40 days the matter that was pending for 150 years and after seriously hearing both the sides has reserved the judgement," he told newspersons here.

"The manner in which the archaeological department has presented its facts...The Shia Board has given in writing that temple should be constructed there. Similarly, the Sunni Board also spoke in favour of the temple by the time hearing came to an end," the BJP MP said.

Close

To a question, he said, "I feel that soon we will get the verdict by the Supreme Court and it will be in favour of the Ram temple and its construction will start by December 6."

related news

It was on December 6, 1992, that the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid structure was demolished by kar sevaks.

Asked about the course of action in case the verdict was not in favour of Ram temple, the saffron-clad Lok Sabha member said, "Main Sakshi hoon agar-magar ka koi sthan nahi hai. Kya Nirnay anewala hai mujhe jankari hai. Isliye main kah raha hoon 6 December se pehle mandir nirman shuru ho jayega. (No ifs and buts, I know what will be the verdict, that is why I am saying temple construction will start by December 6).

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 26, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Ayodhya case #Ram Mandir #Sakshi Maharaj

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.