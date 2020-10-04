Ram temple construction: VHP meet in November to discuss door-to-door donation campaign

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will, during its annual meeting in November, discuss its door-to-door campaign for donations for building of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the construction for which is set to begin from October 15.

According to a report by The Indian Express, VHP plans to reach out to over 11 crore Hindu families from January 15.

The report states that VHP's Kendriya Margadarshak Mandal, which consists of more than 300 priests, will also discuss other topics, such as 'love jihad' and women safety during the meeting, to be held in Delhi.

"... Several saints from all over the country take part in it (the meeting) and discuss important issues... From around January 15, we are planning to start a widespread door-to-door campaign to reach out to around 11 crore Hindu families from more than 5 lakh villages and connect with them directly with the construction of the Ram temple," Vinod Bansal, VHP's national spokesperson, said, adding that the campaign would last for 90 days.

"We will show our gratitude to them and ask them for their contribution as many want to do the same. As they cannot come to the temple (to contribute), we will bring the temple to them. Other than that, if the coronavirus situation gets better, we are planning to allow people from one district at a time to visit Ram Janmabhoomi and witness the historic feat. All these things can be discussed in the November meeting," Bansal added.

The general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said that the temple would be completed in three years.

"At present, tests and research on the strength and age of the foundation are being undertaken. Larsen & Toubro has involved experts from IIT Madras and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI)-Roorkee. Experts from both the institutions have visited Ayodhya and have reviewed the work," Rai said.

"... We have to do piling of 1,200 pillars of 1 metre in diameter and 100 ft in depth. We are not going to use iron anywhere in the temple due to rust and short life span," Rai added.