Ram Temple bhoomi poojan: Don't come to Ayodhya, light diyas at home, Trust urges devotees

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has urged devotees “not to get anxious to reach Ayodhya” to attend the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Temple on August 5, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trust has asked Ram bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram) to watch the live broadcast of the ceremony on television and welcome this “grand and divine occasion” by lighting diyas at their house in the evening.

“The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction movement which, was formally started in 1984, has received support from crores of Shri Ram bhakts. Now, it will be their natural desire that they be physically present on the historic and auspicious occasion of Bhoomi Pujan," the Trust said on Twitter.

The Trust said it "too felt the same desire of the devotees and gave it due consideration as well".

"However, due to the situation arising out of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible to have public participation at the site,” the Trust said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the occasion and lay the foundation stone of the temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

On PM Modi attending the event, the Trust said to ensure that the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir starts at the earliest, it was "highly important" that the PM comes to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan.

Also, the Trust will “definitely” make an effort in the future to provide an opportunity to all the devotees to participate in the construction ceremony of the temple, it added.