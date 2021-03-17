Ram Swaroop Sharma, Himachal Pradesh BJP MP, found dead at Delhi residence

File image of Ram Swaroop Sharma (Image courtesy: Twitter/@bjpramswaroop)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on March 17. He was 62 years old.

News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying that Sharma had allegedly died by suicide. The police had received a call from a staffer in the morning and the room was reportedly locked from inside.

Born in Mandi district's Jalpehar village on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency since 2014.

An agriculturist and businessperson by profession, he was also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs' Consultative Committee.

He is survived by his wife Champa Sharma and three children.



BJP MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in Delhi. Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside: Delhi Police

Visuals from Gomti Apartments where he was found dead. pic.twitter.com/OVOs1NP5W2 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for March 17 was canceled following Sharma’s demise.

We learnt about his unfortunate demise in morning. We used his work as an example for party workers. We are extremely saddened, hope his soul rests in peace. His mortal remains are being taken for postmortem," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur told reporters.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)