Ram Swaroop Sharma, Himachal Pradesh BJP MP, found dead at Delhi residence

Ram Swaroop Sharma was a Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency since 2014.

March 17, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
File image of Ram Swaroop Sharma (Image courtesy: Twitter/@bjpramswaroop)


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on March 17. He was 62 years old.

News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying that Sharma had allegedly died by suicide. The police had received a call from a staffer in the morning and the room was reportedly locked from inside.

Born in Mandi district's Jalpehar village on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency since 2014.

An agriculturist and businessperson by profession, he was also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs' Consultative Committee.

He is survived by his wife Champa Sharma and three children.

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for March 17 was canceled following Sharma’s demise.

We learnt about his unfortunate demise in morning. We used his work as an example for party workers. We are extremely saddened, hope his soul rests in peace. His mortal remains are being taken for postmortem," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur told reporters.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Ram Swaroop Sharma
first published: Mar 17, 2021 10:24 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.