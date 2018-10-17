Ram Nath Kovind accepts MJ Akbar's resignation

Earlier, Modi had accepted Akbar's resignation. According to the established procedure, the resignation was then sent to the President.
President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of M J Akbar from the Union council of ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of M J Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.