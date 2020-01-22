Ram Mandir replica at VHP camp in Magh Mela draws lakhs of devotees

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has placed a replica of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya at Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and the structure is drawing devotees in droves.

A VHP office bearer told The Times of India that at least 1.5 lakh devotees have already seen the replica.

VHP had unveiled a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at its camp at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on January 12. This is the first time the replica has been displayed at the Magh Mela.

Earlier, the replica was only displayed during the Ardh Kumbh Mela and the Kumbh Mela. The last time it was displayed at the Kumbh was in the year 1989.

VHP spokesperson Ashwani Mishra told the newspaper that visitors are keen on viewing the replica and offering prayers.

“We will make elaborate arrangements in view of the Mauni Amavasya snan (bath), when laks of pilgrims will visit VHP’s camp,” Mishra said. He also said that special arrangements have been made so that more devotees can take glimpse of the replica.