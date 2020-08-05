Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi, says event shows govt's push to protect Indian values

Home Minister Amit Shah lighting earthen lamps after turning off all the lights at his residence. (Image: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5.

Shah, who is being treated for COVID-19 in Medanta Hospital, took to Twitter and said, "Construction of the Ram Temple demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day."

He added that the Modi government is committed to protecting the Indian culture and its values.

Shah also said that the ideals of Lord Ram resonate in the heart of India and that his philosophy is the cornerstone of Indian culture. "With the construction of Ram temple, this auspicious land will rise again in the world with its full splendor. Coordination of religion and development will also generate employment opportunities," he added.



प्रभु श्री राम जी के आदर्श एवं विचार भारतवर्ष की आत्मा में बसते हैं। उनका चरित्र एवं जीवन दर्शन भारतीय संस्कृति की आधारशिला है। राम मंदिर निर्माण से यह पुण्यभूमि अयोध्याजी पुनः विश्व में अपने पूर्ण वैभव के साथ जग उठेगी। धर्म और विकास के समन्वय से रोजगार के अवसर भी उत्पन्न होंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020





इस भव्य प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर का निर्माण प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के मजबूत और निर्णायक नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है।

इस अविस्मरणीय दिन पर सभी भारतवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मोदी सरकार भारतीय संस्कृति और उसके मूल्यों की रक्षा व संरक्षण के लिए हमेशा कटिबद्ध रहेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020



प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण असंख्य नाम-अनाम रामभक्तों के सदियों के निरंतर त्याग, संघर्ष, तपस्या और बलिदान का परिणाम है। आज के दिन मैं उन सभी तपस्वियों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने इतने वर्षों तक सनातन संस्कृति की इस अमूल्य धरोहर के लिए संघर्ष किया। जय श्री राम!

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020

