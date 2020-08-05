172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ram-mandir-bhoomi-poojan-amit-shah-congratulates-pm-modi-says-event-shows-govts-push-to-protect-indian-values-5649581.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi, says event shows govt's push to protect Indian values

Shah, who is being treated for COVID-19 in Medanta Hospital, took to Twitter and said, "Construction of the Ram Temple demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Home Minister Amit Shah lighting earthen lamps after turning off all the lights at his residence. (Image: ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah lighting earthen lamps after turning off all the lights at his residence. (Image: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5.

Shah, who is being treated for COVID-19 in Medanta Hospital, took to Twitter and said, "Construction of the Ram Temple demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day."

He added that the Modi government is committed to protecting the Indian culture and its values.

 Shah also said that the ideals of Lord Ram resonate in the heart of India and that his philosophy is the cornerstone of Indian culture. "With the construction of Ram temple, this auspicious land will rise again in the world with its full splendor. Coordination of religion and development will also generate employment opportunities," he added.

Stating that the event shows the strength and decisiveness of PM Modi as a leader, the Union Home Minister asserted that the Modi government will be committed to protect and preserve Indian traditions and its values.

Speaking on the building of the temple itself, Amit Shah said that the construction of the temple is the result of "centuries of constant sacrifice, struggle, penance, and sacrifice", adding that he salutes all those who fought for this cause.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #India #Politics #Ram Mandir #Ram mandir bhoomi poojan

