Ram janmbhoomi trust to begin mass contact and contribution campaign for Ram temple construction

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, devotees will be able to give the trust voluntary donations in the form of coupons valued at Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 1,000, for the construction of Ram temple.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 05:06 PM IST
The campaign is set to begin during Makar Sankranti and continue through Magh Purnima, the trust said.


The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on December 15 said it would begin a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

This trust, which is spearheading the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, said the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Janmabhoomi Movement via this campaign.

It is set to begin during Makar Sankranti and continue through Magh Purnima, the trust said on Twitter.

A photo of the proposed temple will reach thousands of households, it said.

According to the trust, devotees will be able to give the trust voluntary donations in the form of coupons valued at Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 1,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the temple's construction in Ayodhya on August 5. Ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra released first visuals of the proposed structure, terming it as a unique example of Indian architecture.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #Ram Janmbhoomi Trust #Ram temple
first published: Dec 15, 2020 05:06 pm

