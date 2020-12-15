Ram janmbhoomi trust to begin mass contact and contribution campaign for Ram temple construction

The campaign is set to begin during Makar Sankranti and continue through Magh Purnima, the trust said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on December 15 said it would begin a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

This trust, which is spearheading the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, said the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Janmabhoomi Movement via this campaign.



This campaign will commence on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and will continue till Magh Purnima. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra calls upon all Shri Ram bhakts to devote their time to this historic campaign.

It is set to begin during Makar Sankranti and continue through Magh Purnima, the trust said on Twitter.

A photo of the proposed temple will reach thousands of households, it said.

According to the trust, devotees will be able to give the trust voluntary donations in the form of coupons valued at Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 1,000.



