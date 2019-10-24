Ralegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ralegaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ralegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ralegaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ralegaon is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ralegaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 67.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.96% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pro Dr Ashok Ramaji Wooike won this seat by a margin of 38750 votes, which was 21.27% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 182141 votes.
Prof Vasant Chindhuji Purke won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 40418 votes. INC polled 157384 votes, 47.41% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am