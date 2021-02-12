MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Yavatmal on February 20

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will hold ’Kisan Mahapanchayat’ and a public rally in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on February 20, an office-bearer of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has said.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws.

Its Maharashtra co-ordinator Sandip Gidde told.
PTI
