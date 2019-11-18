Rajya Sabha’s 250th session | There’s a difference between ‘checking’ and ‘clogging’: PM Modi at special discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 18, said Rajya Sabha was meant for checking and balancing, but warned that there is a difference between “checking and clogging” and “balancing and blocking”.

“The Rajya Sabha is about checks and balance. This is absolutely essential for our democracy. Debates have to be many and effective. But, there is also a difference between checking and clogging. Balance and blocking,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister was speaking at a special discussion marking the 250th session of Rajya Sabha. The House discussed the role of Rajya Sabha in Indian polity and the need for reforms.

The PM hailed Rajya Sabha as a platform that gives opportunity to people who are away from electoral politics, to contribute to the country and its development.

“Who can forget that it was through Rajya Sabha that a stalwart like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar could contribute even more to national progress,” PM Modi said.

He said the House had witnessed several historic moments and “when required, it has moulded history”.

“Two things about the Rajya Sabha stand out. It’s permanent or eternal nature. I can say that it is eternal. It is also representative of India’s diversity. This House gives importance to India’s federal structure,” the prime minister said while addressing the Upper House.

The prime minister said in the last five years, Rajya Sabha’s “maturity” had allowed legislations such as the Triple Talaq Bill to pass. “It was believed that the Bill on Triple Talaq would not pass here but it did,” he said.

PM Modi added that even the Goods and Services Tax (GST) became a reality after it was cleared in the Rajya Sabha.

“Our Constitution inspires us to work towards being a welfare state. It also motivates us to work for the welfare of states. The Rajya Sabha, as the Council of States, enables us to further the spirit of cooperative federalism,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also lauded members of Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for deciding to not storm the Well of the House.

“These parties (NCP AND BJD) have wonderfully adhered to Parliamentary norms. They have never ventured into the well. Yet, they have made their points very effectively. Much can be learnt from these practices,” the PM said.

Ahead of PM Modi’s address, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu listed major achievements of the House.

Earlier in the day, while addressing reporters, PM Modi had said the government was ready to discuss all issues during Parliament’s Winter Session.

In the first few hours of the session, on November 18, Congress and other Opposition members were protesting over various issues.

Within minutes of commencement of the Question Hour, around 30 Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and demanding that the government stop attacking the Opposition as well as foisting false cases.

Members, along with those from the National Conference (NC), also raised the issue of detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.