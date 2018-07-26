App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha takes up bill to amend NCTE Act

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill would help over 10,000 students, who have obtained the B.Ed degrees from those institutions which do not have NCTE approval for the course.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A bill to provide retrospective recognition to central and state government funded institutions offering B.Ed and related courses which are not recognised under the National Council for Teacher Education Act, was moved in the Rajya Sabha today.

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill would help over 10,000 students, who have obtained the B.Ed degrees from those institutions which do not have NCTE approval for the course.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

Introducing the bill, HRD Minister Prakash Javedekar said it would provide retrospective permission to start a new course or training in teacher education to institutions.

related news

"This is a one-time arrangement to provide relief to 10,000 B.Ed degree holders who have staged protests for one year," he said.

The minister said that in the list of such institutions which do not have NCTE approval include several leading central universities such as the BHU, AMU and Sagar University, besides several state universities including two centres of the NCERT.

He also informed the House that the "responsibilty would also be fixed" for such lapse.

The bill also seeks to grant retrospective permission to start a new course or training in teacher education to institutions.

While participating in the debate, D P Vats (BJP) said there was an urgent need to improve the quality of institutions which trained the teachers and their faculty.

According to him, there are over 17,000 institution in India.

Noting that the list included only the government-aided institutions, he said there were several students who had passed out of private colleges, which should also be added to the list.

The discussion remained inconclusive and would be taken up next week.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.