Rajya Sabha passes FCR Amendment Bill; government says Bill not against any NGO

Following the approval of the Lok Sabha two days prior, the Rajya Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 on September 23. The Bill passed unanimously after the Opposition boycotted the session over the suspension of eight Members of Parliament (MPs).



The Bill makes furnishing of Aadhaar numbers by office bearers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) mandatory for registration, with the government asserting that the proposed legislation is aimed at enhancing transparency and was not targeting particular organisations.

Speaking during a debate on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation was not against any NGO and is an effort to maintain transparency. “Experience says that many organisations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that. The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity was not established completely. So Aadhaar card has been brought in to establish their identity,” Rai said, reported news agency ANI.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on September 21 and will now be sent to the President for his assent.

The minister said the Bill provides for reduction in administrative expenses of any NGO receiving foreign funding from 50 percent to 20 percent of annual funds to ensure spending on their main objectives.

Among other provisions, the Bill proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate. It also seeks to bar public servants from receiving funds from abroad.

Rai was of the view that this bill was necessary in the context of internal security of the country as there are earlier instances where NGOs did not disclose their foreign funding and also did not furnish proper audit of their expenditure.

He quoted former finance minister P Chidambaram, who had told Parliament earlier that "about Rs 20,000 crore funding was received by NGOs but nobody knew where did Rs 10,000 crore out of it go."

On concerns expressed by some members about the new provision of mandatorily opening of an account with the State Bank of India, Delhi to receive foreign funding by NGOs, he said, the government has chosen SBI because it has branches in every part of the country.

He further told the House that NGOs don't need to come to Delhi for opening the account in SBI and can apply through their nearest branch of the nationalised bank to comply with the new provision.

Besides, he also told the House that NGOs would be able to transfer funds conveniently from the SBI Delhi account to their other local bank accounts.

About making mandatory the furnishing of Aadhaar number by members of NGOs, he told the House that as per the apex court order, government can bring in law to use Aadhaar to identify certain categories of people.

He said some NGOs had previously wanted to conceal the identity of their members.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun Singh said it will streamline foreign funds received by NGOs and ensure that it is being used for their mission and objectives.

He alleged misuse of funds by some NGOs which indulged in funding extremists and anti-national outfits.

S R Balasubramoniyan from the AIADMK said that there is nothing wrong in seeking Aadhaar of members of an NGO as provided in the Bill.

He was of the view that during COVID-19 pandemic, NGOs have provided jobs and done social service and thus all those who are doing good work should not be bulldozed.

He said the intention of the Bill is good but it would have bad implications if concerns of the members are not addressed.

Prashanta Nanda of the Biju Janata Dal said the government should ensure that genuine NGOs should not be harassed.

MPs Ram Chandra Prasad Singh (JDU) and K R Kumar (TDP) also participated in the debate and supported the Bill.

(With inputs from PTI)