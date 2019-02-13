Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha passes Budget, Finance Bill without debate

The Interim Budget, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill were passed by a voice vote in the Upper House after a broad consensus was arrived among political parties to pass them without debate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Rajya Sabha passed the Interim Budget and Finance Bill 2019-20 without a debate on February 13-- the last day of the Budget session of Parliament.

The Interim Budget, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill were passed by a voice vote in the Upper House after a broad consensus was arrived among political parties to pass them without debate.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla moved that the Appropriation and Finance Bills be passed.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu put the bills to vote, which were approved by voice vote and returned to the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha had on February 11 passed the Appropriation Bills and had on February 12 passed the Finance Bill.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #India #Rajya Sabha

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.