Rajya Sabha nod to lower corporate tax rates

The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill and the Upper House cleared the legislation with voice vote without any changes.
The Rajya Sabha on December 5 gave its consent to the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, replacing an ordinance that was used to slash corporate tax rates to stimulate growth.
The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill and the Upper House cleared the legislation with voice vote without any changes.
As per rules, the Rajya Sabha cannot amend money bills but can recommend amendments.
A money bill must be returned to the Lok Sabha within 14 days, or the bill is deemed to have passed both houses in the form it was originally passed by the Lok Sabha.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 06:30 pm