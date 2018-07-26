Rajya Sabha may soon discuss topic of Chinese companies funding Indian fintechs

Citing misuse of financial data as a threat to national security, Rajya Sabha member and former RBI chief economist Narendra Jadhav has raised some pertinent questions regarding security of such data.

Paytm applying for a non-banking finance company (NBFC) licence from central bank, with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba holding a controlling stake in it, seems to be at the core of this issue. Jadhav has also sent a letter to the Parliament’s Standing Committee on finance, seeking an intervention to check on financial data security.

As per a report in The Times of India, Jadhav informed the daily publication that issue will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha soon. NBFCs, fully or majority-owned by foreign entities, have been at the center of this debate for some time now. Jadhav, using a calling attention motion, hinted towards the danger that India’s security is prone to, due to Chinese multinationals investing in country’s financial technology space, specifically referring to Alibaba, having a major stake in Paytm.

Explaining his thoughts further, Jadhav said, “The Chinese authorities seek a direct role in influencing corporate decisions of firms like Alibaba. Alibaba has applied for a NBFC licence in India through Paytm where it has a majority stake.” He said that using the NBFC route, the Chinese multinationals can tap into a large part of India’s domestic lending market with capital dumping and predatory pricing.

Jadhav further warned that if India allows Chinese multinationals to occupy a large space in the Indian financial services sector, “they (Chinese) will gain access to private/financial data on millions of individuals and corporates,” which may expose India to a critical geo-political risk, making the nation vulnerable to external influence.

Jadhav has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government to apply some prompt steps before it was too late. He has also asked to revisit the current foreign direct investment (FDI) rules that allow 100% foreign investment in NBFCs under the automatic route.