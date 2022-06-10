Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE : 40% of votes cast till 10.30 am in Rajasthan; MVA gets Owaisi’s support in Maharashtra
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting began at 9 am today for electing 16 Rajya Sabha members comprising six in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana. As many as 57 seats in the upper house are failing vacant and 41 candidates were elected unopposed. The election is crucial in view of the presidential elections scheduled for July 18.
elections scheduled for July 18. Two union ministers - Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka and Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra- are also among Rajya Sabha candidates for Friday's polls. Of the 41 candidates elected unopposed, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 17 members, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has 10, and regional parties 14. This election assumes significance as the results will influence political events till 2024, according to analyst Amitabh Tiwari. This is the last big election to the Upper House before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tiwari said. Next year, only 10 members are due for retirement, and the status quo is likely to be maintained.
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Bombay HC refuses to entertain Nawab Malik's plea
The Bombay High Court has refused to entertain NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking permission to go to the Vidhan Sabha to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. The Court asked Malik to go to the appropriate bench that hears bail applications.
June 10, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Haryana CM ML Khattar casts his vote
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote for Rajya Sabha election in Chandigarh. In Haryana, where two seats are up for grabs, the Congress has fielded one candidate, Ajay Maken. The BJP has fielded Kishan Lal Panwar, besides extending support to media baron Kartikeya Sharma.
In the 90-member Haryana House, the ruling BJP and its allies have 57 members, where the Congress has 31 lawmakers. The number needed to win an Upper House seat is 30. Thus the BJP and its allies, taken together, will possess 27 excess votes after securing their seats.
June 10, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Not easy contest for Congress's Ajay Maken in Haryana
Sharma may thus need 2-3 cross-votes to get elected. The MLAs who were escorted in a plane are lodged in Mayfair Hotel on the outskirts of Raipur.
Sources said there is resentment within the Congress in Haryana because of picking an ‘outsider’, Maken. Making matters worse, senior party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is reportedly unhappy. Kartikeya Sharma is said to be getting support from regional parties as well.
June 10, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Seven candidates in fray for six seats in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, six members will be elected to the Rajya Sabha this time. The fight, however, is for the sixth seat, between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar and BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik. In Maharashtra, each candidate needs 42 votes to win. In the 288-member Assembly, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 168 legislators.
June 10, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | 40% of votes for Rajya Sabha polls cast till 10.30 am in Rajasthan
Nearly 40 per cent of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have been cast by 10.30 am in Rajasthan. The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said. The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm.
The first vote was cast by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Approximately 40 per cent voting has been done," said government chief whip Mahesh Joshi. Polling is being held for four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari, a prominent Uttar Pradesh politician, while the BJP has chosen former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari, who earlier was a vocal critic of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.
The Congress and the BJP are set to comfortably win two and one seats, respectively. Media baron Subhash Chandra has made the contest interesting by entering the fray as a BJP-backed independent candidate. Rajasthan has a total of 200 MLAs, including 108 of the Congress and 71 of the BJP. (PTI)
June 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Tough fight for third Congress candidate in Rajasthan
The Congress candidates in Rajasthan are Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari. The BJP has named former state minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate, apart from supporting Chandra. A candidate needs 41 votes to be elected to the Rajya Sabha.
The Congress, which has 108 MLAs, is certain about two of its nominees—Wasnik and Surjewala. However, it is short of 15 MLAs to ensure the victory of Tiwari.The BJP, which has 71 MLAs, will be left with 30 surplus votes after securing its seats. Thus, it will need the support of 11 more MLAs to assure Chandra’s win.
There are 13 independents in the assembly. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has two seats, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the Bharatiya Tribal Party two, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal one. These independents and MLAs from smaller parties can play a decisive role, and, hence, every vote from an MLA will be crucial for the Congress and the BJP.
Though Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence, analysts say media baron Subhash Chandra’s nomination has made it difficult for the Congress. Fearing cross voting, the Congress legislators were lodged in Udaipur’s Taj Aravali hotel, where the party held its ‘Chintan Shivir’ last month. The BJP had also shifted its MLAs to a resort.
June 10, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Owaisi's AIMIM extends support to MVA candidates
The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to extend its support to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates during Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Maharashtra. AIMIM member of parliament Imtiaz Jaleel said that his party has decided to vote for the MVA to defeat BJP. "Our political deological differences however will continue with Shiv Sena, which is a partner in MVA," Jaleel said. The AIMIM has two MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly.
June 10, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot casts his vote in RS polls
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot casts his vote in Rajya Sabha Election 2022. Four seats of Rajya Sabha are going to polls from Congress-ruled Rajasthan today. Overall, voting is underway for 16 seats of the upper house.
Rajya Sabha elections will be held for six seats in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana today. This election assumes significance as the results will influence political events till 2024. This is the last big election to the Upper House before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Next year, only 10 members are due for retirement, and the status quo is likely to be maintained.
Voting for 16 Rajya Sabha seats - six in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana - in underway today. As many as 41 candidates, of the 57 seats falling vacant, have already been elected unopposed. The Rajya Sabha election are considered crucial in view of the presidential elections scheduled for July 18. Two union ministers - Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka and Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra- are also among Rajya Sabha candidates for Friday’s polls.
June 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
