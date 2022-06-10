Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE : 40% of votes cast till 10.30 am in Rajasthan; MVA gets Owaisi’s support in Maharashtra

June 10, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 LIVE | Not easy contest for Congress's Ajay Maken in Haryana

In Haryana, where two seats are up for grabs, the Congress has fielded one candidate, Ajay Maken. The BJP has fielded Kishan Lal Panwar, besides extending support to media baron Kartikeya Sharma.

In the 90-member Haryana House, the ruling BJP and its allies have 57 members, where the Congress has 31 lawmakers. The number needed to win an Upper House seat is 30. Thus the BJP and its allies, taken together, will possess 27 excess votes after securing their seats.

Sharma may thus need 2-3 cross-votes to get elected. The MLAs who were escorted in a plane are lodged in Mayfair Hotel on the outskirts of Raipur.

Sources said there is resentment within the Congress in Haryana because of picking an ‘outsider’, Maken. Making matters worse, senior party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is reportedly unhappy. Kartikeya Sharma is said to be getting support from regional parties as well.