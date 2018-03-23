Rajya Sabha election LIVE: BSP MLA cross-votes in UP, BJP maintains advantage

Live now
Mar 23, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Congress MLA denies cross-voting allegations in UP
BSP MLA votes for BJP
No surprises in Odisha: Biju Janata Dal likely to win all 3 seats comfortably
Naresh Agarwal’s son meets CM Adityanath, skips meeting with Akhilesh Yadav
Some BJP MLAs could vote for Opposition, says SP leader
Voting has begun for the 26 Rajya Sabha seats in multiple state Assemblies, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
The voting process will happen between 9 am and 4 pm. The results will be announced immediately after the voting has concluded.
BJP is hoping for SP legislators to cross-vote, which could give them an unexpected ninth seat in the biennial polls.
BJP, Mayawati to battle in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a photo with Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, who said he voted for the SP. "Thank you for supporting Samajwadi Party," Yadav wrote.
Congress MLA denies cross-voting allegations in UP: Congress MLA Naresh Saini has denied allegations that he cross-voted, saying, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.”
Karnataka voting update: Janata Dal (Secular) leaders HD Revanna, BM Farooq and Ramesh Babu have alleged that returning officer S Murthy is favouring Congress in the voting process. There were exchange of words between the JD(S) leaders and the officer, according to News18. BM Farooq is a JD(S) candidate.
BJP will sail through the Rajya Sabha polls. SP-BSP strength has come down and has lost all ground, BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh has told News18.
Uttar Pradesh update: Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi has said that he has voted for the BJP candidate, following directions from CM Yogi Adityanath.
Telangana: There are 3 vacancies in Telangana. A candidate needs support of 90 MLAs to win the election. With 90 legislators in the state Assembly, TRS has the numbers to win all three seats.
BSP MLA votes for BJP
BSP MLA Anil Singh has said, ‘I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest’, according to media reports. Now, BSP will have to rely on cross-voting for a possible Rajya Sabha seat win.
Karnataka voting update: Voting is underway at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Voting is happening for four seats in the state.
A candidate requires 46 votes to get elected. With 124 MLAs to their name, Congress is likely to elect 2 MPs. They will also have a balance of 32 votes.
BJP is falling short by 2 votes and would want support of Janata Dal (Secular), which has 39 legislators.
Uttar Pradesh voting update: 17 BSP MLAs have cast their vote so far. The Mayawati-led party has 19 MLAs and is seeking SP’s support to get a Rajya Sabha seat. However, there are fears of cross-voting, which would mean that BSP does not win a single seat.
No surprises in Odisha: Biju Janata Dal likely to win all 3 seats comfortably
A candidate needs 37 MLAs to win a seat in Odisha. Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has 118 seats in the state Assembly. This means, BJD is likely to win all three seats up for grabs.
Naresh Agarwal’s son meets CM Adityanath, skips meeting with Akhilesh Yadav
SP MLA Nitin Agrawal, who is also the son of Naresh Agarwal, who recently joined the BJP, met UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss voting strategy for today.
Agarwal skipped a meeting held by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
While joining the BJP, Naresh Agarwal had said that his son would vote for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, according to News18.
Some BJP MLAs could vote for Opposition, says SP leader
‘Considering BJP’s condition, I would say that its own MLAs are annoyed and some of them may even end up siding with the opposition,’ Rajendra Chaudhary of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Battle in Mamata heartland
In the state of West Bengal, a candidate must secure support of 50 legislators. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a massive majority of 213 MLAs, meaning the party will send at least four MPs to the Rajya Sabha.
Congress, which is the second largest party, is struggling. With 42 MLAs to their name, they require support of 8 more. They would be hoping that the support comes from TMC’s extra 13 votes or from the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M)’s 26 MLAs.
The BJP, with 3 MLAs, is unlikely to win a single seat in the state. The question remains if the Congress can borrow support from TMC or CPI-M.
BSP on a tight rope
BSP is keen to get a seat in the Rajya Sabha after party supremo Mayawati resigned from the Upper House, last year.
BSP, with 19 seats, is falling short by 18 seats. Congress has pledged support of its seven MLAs while Ajit Singh-led led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has granted support of its sole legislator.
She is expecting to receive support of 10 SP MLAs which are extra for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. That would bring her tally to precisely, 37.
However, all is not well in the Samajwadi Party camp. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and SP Leader Shivpal Yadav skipped a meeting recently, sparking speculations that the legislators loyal to him may not follow the party whip.
Naresh Agarwal recently quit SP and joined the BJP after his party denied him a Rajya Sabha ticket. His son, who continues to be a SP MLA, may not follow the party order either, reports suggest. Another member is currently in jail and will not be able to vote.
The math in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh has a total of 404 Assembly seats (including a nominated member). Out of these, the BJP has 311 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party have nine and four MLAs respectively.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have 47 and 19 MLAs respectively.
In the state, a candidate needs backing of 37 MLAs to win the Rajya Sabha polls.
BSP had extended its support to rival SP during the Lok Sabha bypolls. As a quid pro quo, SP’s MLAs are to support the candidate today.
Therefore, The BJP is expected to win eight seats comfortably while SP and BSP are expected to bag one each.
However, the BJP fielded businessman Anil Agarwal, as an extra (ninth) candidate for the polls. This has sparked fears in the BSP that the saffron party might be trying to borrow votes from SP.
Despite losing the Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh less than a fortnight ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to win substantial number of seats in the state’s Rajya Sabha elections today.
Election of members for 59 Rajya Sabha seats, including one seat from Kerala which fell vacant last year, will happen today across state Assemblies.
As many as 33 candidates from 10 states have been already declared elected unopposed. Seven Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among them.