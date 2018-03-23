Rajya Sabha election LIVE: BSP MLA cross-votes in UP, BJP maintains advantage

Karnataka voting update: Voting is underway at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Voting is happening for four seats in the state.

A candidate requires 46 votes to get elected. With 124 MLAs to their name, Congress is likely to elect 2 MPs. They will also have a balance of 32 votes.

BJP is falling short by 2 votes and would want support of Janata Dal (Secular), which has 39 legislators.