Rajya Sabha election LIVE: BJP likely to make big gains, battle in Uttar Pradesh

Mar 23, 2018
highlights
The voting process will happen between 9 am and 4 pm. The results will be announced immediately after the voting has concluded.
BJP is hoping for SP legislators to cross-vote, which could give them an unexpected ninth seat in the biennial polls.
BJP, Mayawati to battle in Uttar Pradesh
BSP on a tight rope
BSP is keen to get a seat in the Rajya Sabha after party supremo Mayawati resigned from the Upper House, last year.
BSP, with 19 seats, is falling short by 18 seats. Congress has pledged support of its seven MLAs while Ajit Singh-led led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has granted support of its sole legislator.
She is expecting to receive support of 10 SP MLAs which are extra for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. That would bring her tally to precisely, 37.
However, all is not well in the Samajwadi Party camp. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and SP Leader Shivpal Yadav skipped a meeting recently, sparking speculations that the legislators loyal to him may not follow the party whip.
Naresh Agarwal recently quit SP and joined the BJP after his party denied him a Rajya Sabha ticket. His son, who continues to be a SP MLA, may not follow the party order either, reports suggest. Another member is currently in jail and will not be able to vote.
The math in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh has a total of 404 Assembly seats (including a nominated member). Out of these, the BJP has 311 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party have nine and four MLAs respectively.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have 47 and 19 MLAs respectively.
In the state, a candidate needs backing of 37 MLAs to win the Rajya Sabha polls.
BSP had extended its support to rival SP during the Lok Sabha bypolls. As a quid pro quo, SP’s MLAs are to support the candidate today.
Therefore, The BJP is expected to win eight seats comfortably while SP and BSP are expected to bag one each.
However, the BJP fielded businessman Anil Agarwal, as an extra (ninth) candidate for the polls. This has sparked fears in the BSP that the saffron party might be trying to borrow votes from SP.
Despite losing the Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh less than a fortnight ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to win substantial number of seats in the state’s Rajya Sabha elections today.
Election of members for 59 Rajya Sabha seats, including one seat from Kerala which fell vacant last year, will happen today across state Assemblies.
As many as 33 candidates from 10 states have been already declared elected unopposed. Seven Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among them.