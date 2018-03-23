Rajya Sabha election LIVE: BJP likely to make big gains, battle in Uttar Pradesh

BSP on a tight rope

BSP is keen to get a seat in the Rajya Sabha after party supremo Mayawati resigned from the Upper House, last year.

BSP, with 19 seats, is falling short by 18 seats. Congress has pledged support of its seven MLAs while Ajit Singh-led led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has granted support of its sole legislator.

She is expecting to receive support of 10 SP MLAs which are extra for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. That would bring her tally to precisely, 37.

However, all is not well in the Samajwadi Party camp. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and SP Leader Shivpal Yadav skipped a meeting recently, sparking speculations that the legislators loyal to him may not follow the party whip.

Naresh Agarwal recently quit SP and joined the BJP after his party denied him a Rajya Sabha ticket. His son, who continues to be a SP MLA, may not follow the party order either, reports suggest. Another member is currently in jail and will not be able to vote.