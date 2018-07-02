Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll: How things stack up

The Centre is pushing for a consensus candidate for the post of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson and is not insisting on a BJP nominee, according to a Times of India report.

While the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House, it does not enjoy a clear majority.

According to the report, BJP could consider supporting a nominee from an allied party such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with senior MP Naresh Gujral’s name doing the rounds.

The move is likely to get support from the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Earlier, there were proposals for a BJD nominee, which was supported by non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. However, the Odisha-based party was reportedly not interested in the proposal.

Joint opposition candidate

The opposition, on the other hand, is planning to nominate a joint candidate keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to a New Indian Express report, the Congress, which is the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha, is willing to support a united opposition candidate.

Congress leader PJ Kurien is the current Rajya Sabha speaker and chairperson who will demit office on July 2.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, has urged the BJP and opposition parties to find a “worthy successor” to Kurien by working together.

The election process

According to parliament rules, the Rajya Sabha chairperson decides the date for the polls, and a notice is sent to every member by the secretary-general.

Any member of the Rajya Sabha can move a notice proposing the name of a fellow council member. This notice needs to be seconded by another member. The notice must include a statement by the member whose name is being proposed that he or she is willing to serve the position if elected.

On election day, the member whose name has been proposed is required to move the motion in the House. The election can be conducted unanimously or can be decided, if necessary, by the division of votes. However, the last such contest for the post happened in 1992.

According to the Constitution, the deputy chairperson has the same powers as the chairperson while presiding over the council. The deputy chairperson is ranked tenth in the order of precedence, ahead of the lieutenants governors of union territories and the chiefs of staff.