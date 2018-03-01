Rajya Sabha could see a power shift in April elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could gain majority in the Rajya Sabha soon, since elections for close to a quarter of the 245 seats are scheduled to take place in April.

The Election Commission has announced Rajya Sabha elections for 58 seats for members whose terms are ending in the next couple of months.

Seats from 16 different states will be in play. The maximum number of seats are from Uttar Pradesh (10), Maharashtra (6), Bihar (6), West Bengal (5), and Madhya Pradesh (5). Of these states, the BJP is in power in 3 states.

With 58 seats, the BJP has more seats than other party in the Rajya Sabha. But it is still insufficient as the NDA, the alliance led by BJP, only has 82 seats.

The Janata Dal (United) alliance with the BJP could make a difference to the NDA's majority. The addition of the JD(U)'s 10 seats has made the government comfortable in the Upper House, according to a report in The Hindu.

The BJP may gain 10 to 11 seats in this round of polling, sources told The Hindu. But even with these gains, it is unlikely that the NDA will win a clear majority.

A majority in the Rajya Sabha will give the ruling NDA a comfortable majority in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Although the NDA might not win a majority, they might be in a more powerful position than before.

"We believe we will have a working majority in the Rajya Sabha following these polls", a senior BJP leader told NDTV.