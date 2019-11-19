App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha chairman orders review of marshals’ new military-style uniform

Rajya Sabha marshals earlier wore safari suits during summer and Indian bandgalas during the winter along with turbans

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: RSTV screengrab via PTI
Image: RSTV screengrab via PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, on November 19, ordered review of the new military-style uniform of marshals in the House. The decision comes after criticism by some ex-Army officers and remarks by Opposition leaders.

Uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps.

Naidu mentioned in the House that the Secretariat of Rajya Sabha had come out with a new dress code for marshals.

However, there have been suggestions and comments by politicians and well-meaning individuals on the same, he said.

"I have decided to ask the Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu said.

On November 18, when the marshals came wearing the new uniform together with aiguillette, some members commented if "martial law was being imposed."

Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers.

Marshals earlier wore safari suits during summer and Indian bandgalas during the winter along with turbans.

The turbans were viewed by some as colonial legacy, leading to review of the uniform.

On November 18, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had sought to raise a point on the marshals' new uniform.

"Sir, the marshals...," he began only to be interrupted by Naidu.

Ramesh, however, insisted that there has been "a very significant change" in their attire.

"Okay. You always make significant point at an insignificant time," Naidu had remarked on November 18.

Some former Army officers have also criticised the new uniforms for marshals, terming them as illegal.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Parliament #Rajya Sabha

