Rajura Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rajura Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rajura is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 70.99% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.34% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote won this seat by a margin of 2278 votes, which was 1.08% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 210635 votes.
Dhote Subhash Ramchandrarao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the STBP candidate by a margin of 16087 votes. INC polled 180524 votes, 34.05% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am