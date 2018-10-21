App
India
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh to visit J&K on Tuesday, will assess security situation and meet political leaders

The home minister will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley and along the border with Pakistan, during his visit on October 23

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday during which he will review the security situation in the state and interact with political leaders, officials said. During the day-long visit, Singh will attend a high-level meeting with Governor Satya Pal Mailk and top civil, police and security forces officials and assess the prevailing situation.

The home minister will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley and along the border with Pakistan, during his visit on October 23, a Home Ministry official said Sunday.

The visit of the home minister to Jammu and Kashmir comes following the urban local body and the panchayat elections, which were boycotted by the two major political parties -- the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Pakistan-based terror groups had also threatened to disrupt the poll process.

The home minister is expected to meet leaders of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit, the official said.

The state has been under the Governor's rule after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had resigned as Chief Minister in June following the withdrawal of support by the BJP to her government.

Singh is also likely to meet representatives of some civil society groups, another official said.

Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir has been continuing with incidents of violence perpetrated by terror groups taking place regularly.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

