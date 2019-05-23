Rajnath Singh wins from Lucknow seat by margin of 3.4 lakh votes

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has retained the Lucknow seat by defeating his nearest rival Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes.

Singh defeated SP candidate Sinha by a margin of 3,47,302 votes, official sources said here.

Rajnath had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 27,2749 votes in 2014.

While Rajnath got 6,33,026 votes, Sinha got 2,85,724 votes. Congress candidate Pramod Krishnam got 1,80,011 votes only.