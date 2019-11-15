App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh visits LAC forward post, says armies of India, China sensible enough to reduce tensions

During a visit to the forward post of Bum La on the India-China border, Singh congratulated the Indian Army for showing "great maturity" in all situations.

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Despite differences in perception between India and China on the boundary issue, the armies of the two countries have been sensible enough to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

He also said that there has been no tension at LAC near Bum La Pass.

During a visit to the forward post of Bum La on the India-China border, Singh congratulated the Indian Army for showing "great maturity" in all situations.

"I have got the opportunity to interact with jawans here. I am very happy to be informed by my jawans that at this India-China border, which is LAC, we are working very sensibly and Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) is also operating sensibly. There is no tension here at LAC that is near Bum La Pass," he told reporters.

"During my Bumla visit I have come to know that despite perceptional differences on the boundary issue both the Indian Army and the PLA have been sensible enough to reduce tensions on LAC," he further said in a tweet.

He also visited the memorial of Paramvir Chakra winner, Subedar Joginder Singh.

"At the time of the war of 1962, he sacrificed his life and showed indomitable courage and valor," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #LAC #Rajanth Singh #Rajnath Singh

