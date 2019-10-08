Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale jet: Here is why it will be the most capable fighter jet in India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to travel to France to receive the first Rafale fighter jet. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The Indian Air Force (IAF) will get the first of its 36 Rafale jets on October 8. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to travel to France to receive the first fighter jet. (Image: ANI) 3/10 Reports suggest that the IAF's first Rafale would bear the tail number 'RB 01'. Reports also indicate that it has been named after the current Chief of Air Staff, RKS Bhadauria. (Image: Dassault Aviation website/Representative image) 4/10 The inter-governmental Rafale deal was signed between India and France in September 2016. All 36 jets are scheduled to be delivered to India by 2022. (Image: Reuters/Representative image) 5/10 According to reports, the original proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft was first mooted during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Image: Reuters/Representative image) 6/10 According to a The Economic Times report, the deal keeps into consideration the IAF's specifications, including the ability to take off from high altitude air bases on a 'cold start'. (Image: Reuters/Representative image) 7/10 Some of the other features include helmet-mounted sights and targeting system, enabling pilots’ ability to shoot off weapons at better pace. (Image: Dassault Aviation website/Representative image) 8/10 According to reports, Rafale is set to be the most capable fighter jet in India (Image: Dassault Aviation website/Representative image) 9/10 Currently, the Sukhoi SU-30MKI is the most capable aircraft. What makes Rafale better, among other reasons, is that its loitering capability is 1.5 times of Su 30, according to ET. (Image: Reuters/Representative image) 10/10 Moreover, Rafale is a long range ground attack missile that has the capability to take out targets with precision. (Image: Dassault Aviation website/Representative image) First Published on Oct 8, 2019 07:54 am