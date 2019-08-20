App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh to perform ground-breaking ceremony of Missile Test Range Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other state ministers will be present at the event.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Missile Test Range Centre on August 26 at Gullamoda village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, an official said on August 19.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other state ministers will be present at the event, Krishna district Collector A. Md. Intiaz said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had proposed setting up of the Missile Test Range Centre. The project requires investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The facility is projected to be a full-fledged testing range to support both short range and long range missile missions.

Earlier in the day, the district collector had conducted a review meeting with DRDO Officials.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 10:28 am

tags #India

