App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh to launch first smart fence project along Pakistan border next week

The technology is being implemented by the Border Security Force and senior officials of the paramilitary will present a demo of the activation and response mechanism of the 'smart fence' before the home minister during the visit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's first 'smart fence' pilot project, which entails deploying laser-activated fences and technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along borders, will be formally launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh next week along the India-Pakistan border, an official said Thursday. Singh will travel to Jammu to inaugurate the ambitious project on September 17, he added.

The technology is being implemented by the Border Security Force and senior officials of the paramilitary will present a demo of the activation and response mechanism of the 'smart fence' before the home minister during the visit, he said.

BSF Director General K K Sharma had last week said that such gadgetry will be deployed along 2,400 km of India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the future.

The initiative is part of the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) proposed to be deployed at these two borders by the Modi government as part of its decision to completely seal the two borders to stop infiltration and illegal migration.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 06:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Rajnath Singh #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.