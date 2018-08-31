Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Defence Expo on September 6

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a three-day expo for defence and homeland security here on September 6, its organiser PHD Chamber said today.

The Expo would bring in over 200 Indian and multinational companies on one platform to enable engagement with the country's premier defence establishments, it said in a statement.

"In this, it is being attempted that leading policy makers and luminaries from diverse defence segments would take part with special focus on MSMEs in defence production and procurement," it said.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, MSME Minister Giriraj Singh, among others will preside over different sessions of the event, the chamber said.