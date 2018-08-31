App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Defence Expo on September 6

The Expo would bring in over 200 Indian and multinational companies on one platform to enable engagement with the country's premier defence establishments, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a three-day expo for defence and homeland security here on September 6, its organiser PHD Chamber said today.

The Expo would bring in over 200 Indian and multinational companies on one platform to enable engagement with the country's premier defence establishments, it said in a statement.

"In this, it is being attempted that leading policy makers and luminaries from diverse defence segments would take part with special focus on MSMEs in defence production and procurement," it said.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, MSME Minister Giriraj Singh, among others will preside over different sessions of the event, the chamber said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajnath Singh

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.