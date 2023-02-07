 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajnath Singh to host Defence Ministers conclave at Aero India

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host the 'Defence Ministers Conclave' on February 14, on the sidelines of 14th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru.

The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka here from February 13-17.

The conclave will see participation of Defence Ministers of foreign friendly countries, who would also be attending the Aero India, an official release said.

The conclave would address aspects related to deepening cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, AI and maritime security to grow together with the broad theme Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence' (SPEED), it said.