Rajnath Singh to commission newly built submarine INS Khanderi on September 28

The submarine was handed over to the Navy by Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd, a defence PSU, on September 19.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the newly built Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi on September 28, the Navy said on September 20. The submarine was handed over to the Navy by Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd, a defence PSU, on September 19.
"The new #INSKhanderi, 2nd of the Project 75 submarine built at #MDL. To be commissioned on 28 Sep 19, at Mumbai, by the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh," the Navy tweeted.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
A quick preview. The new #INSKhanderi, 2nd of the Project 75 submarine built at #MDL. To be commissioned on 28 Sep 19, at Mumbai, by the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/bR9gazFEAS
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 20, 2019
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 08:22 am