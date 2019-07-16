App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh reviews work on defence corridors

The first corridor will link Chennai with a number of industrial clusters including Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh July 16 reviewed implementation of the two defence industrial corridors which aim to boost military production. In his 2018 budget speech, the then finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed setting up of the two corridors.

The first corridor will link Chennai with a number of industrial clusters including Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli. The second corridor is being set up in Uttar Pradesh.

In a meeting, a presentation was made before Singh highlighting various aspects of the two corridors, officials said.

"During the meeting, the defence minister directed the officials to speed up the process of setting up of the corridors," the defence ministry said in a release.

"It was also suggested to hire resource persons as the defence sector is highly complex. It was also discussed that for investments to materialise in the defence corridors, assured order for defence items was the primary driving force," it said.

Top officials of the defence ministry were present in the meeting.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajnath Singh

