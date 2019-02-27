App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation a day after air strike on terrorist camp in Pakistan soil

During the meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in the country, especially along the border with Pakistan, a day after Indian fighter jets bombed the biggest camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, officials said.

During the meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places.

Singh directed the officials to ensure the Border Security Force, which guards the India-Pakistan border continues to remain on highest level of alertness so that any misadventure from across the border could be foiled, a home ministry official said.

Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.

The pre-dawn operation described as "non-military" and "preemptive" struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest that provided a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force(IAF) with a "sitting duck target" and caught the terrorists in their sleep, sources said. The strike is the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media that the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based terror group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in India, after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed.

The JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama strike.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:07 pm

