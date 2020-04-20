App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh reviews implementation of reform measures in armed forces

The review was carried out by Singh at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Chief of the Army Staff Gen M M Naravane.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took stock of progress in implementation of a long-delayed reform process in the armed forces under which a series of measures are being taken to enhance their combat capability, officials said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the meeting.

The government in August 2017 had unveiled the ambitious reform initiative for the Indian Army based on recommendations of a committee headed by Lt Gen (retd) D B Shekatkar.

The committee had made a number of recommendations for tri-services coordination including measures to ensure convergence in specific areas among the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force.

The committee was tasked with suggesting steps to enhance combat capability of the armed forces.

"The meeting reviewed implementation of the recommendation of the Shekatkar committee," said an official.

The Army has implemented a number of recommendations out of 65 to enhance its combat capability.

The reforms recommended for the Army included redeployment and restructuring of approximately 57,000 posts of officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Rajnath Singh

