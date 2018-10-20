App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh meets Sri Lankan PM; discusses security, anti-terror cooperation

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, investment, and maritime security

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 20 and discussed with him issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation.

During the 30-minute meeting, both the leaders talked about further strengthening of India-Sri Lanka relations.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi today. We had deliberations on further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on issues pertaining to security and terrorism in the region," Singh tweeted after the meeting.

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, investment, and maritime security.

 
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

